Police: 20 cars have windows smashed at N. High St. restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating after reports of nearly 20 cars had their windows smashed at a North High Street restaurant Saturday evening.

Police responded to the Rusty Bucket on the 4100 block of North High Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a report of cars having their windows broken. Police dispatchers said they received reports of more than 20 cars being vandalized.

Photos taken at the scene show several vehicles with their windows smashed.

Photo taken at the Rusty Bucket on North High Street in Columbus showing the windows smashed out of several vehicles. (JACKIE GILLIS/NBC4)

Police do not have any further details as to what may have been stolen or any possible suspects at this time.

