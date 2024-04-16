Police: 1 man, 1 teenaged girl shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating a shooting in the Brentwood neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Rittenhouse St. in Northwest D.C. There, officers found a man and a teenaged girl shot.

The man was still conscious and breathing and the girl was unconscious but still breathing.

MPD said to look out for a gray Toyota Camry with tinted windows. It was last seen heading southbound on the 6200 block of 13th St. in Northwest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 with the event #: I20240185632

