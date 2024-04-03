Poland calls in Israeli ambassador after death of aid worker in Gaza

A view of the heavily damaged vehicle after the Israeli attacks target officials working ta the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK). Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Poland's Foreign Ministry has called in the Israeli ambassador following the death of a Polish man, who was among the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna said the "new situation in Polish-Israeli relations and the moral, political and financial responsibility" for the incident would be discussed with the ambassador.

Comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the ambassador, Yacov Livne, on the incident have caused disquiet in Poland.

