To The Point: Reps Morse, VanWoerkom on legislative session

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this ”To The Point,” Democrats are back in the majority and ready to tackle the budget and one Republican believes Democrats want to do more than that.

State Rep. Christine Morse, D-Texas Township, says she is interested in funding priorities for people’s needs.

“I really have no doubt that we’ll be done in time. And I think, you know, we came in with a majority last year, we hadn’t run any of this in 10 years. We took it on. We did it. We did it in a timely manner,” she said.

State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, says he thinks the relative calm in the Legislature in the first quarter may soon give way to more action on Democratic priorities.

“That’s how you get bigger and bigger government, bigger and bigger Lansing. These budgets look like they’re growing Lansing and growing government, and they’re trying to address issues, but we already have programs to do that,” he said.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of May 4.

