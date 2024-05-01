Pleasant Hill issues proclamation to help residents more easily rebuild after EF2 tornado

The mayor of Pleasant Hill has signed an emergency proclamation that will make rebuilding homes easier for residents impacted by the April 26 tornado, the city announced in a Wednesday news release.

Mayor Sara Kurovski's emergency proclamation waives building permit fees for fences and accessory structures, such as a detached garage or a shed, that were damaged in the storm. It also suspends city code about structure placement that does not conform to current city standards.

The changes will make it easier to rebuild certain structures in the same location they were before the storm, even if certain city requirements for construction and placement are different from when the structures were first built.

"The storms devastated an area of our community that has homes built during several different decades of city ordinances," Kurovski said in a statement. "We strive to make the process of rebuilding as easy as we can by allowing reconstruction and repairs of pre-existing structures and fences in the same locations they were before the storm without navigating our current code requirements...

"Our community is strong and has come together to recover from the severe destruction."

Requirements in building, plumbing, electrical and fire codes are still in effect, according to the proclamation.

The proclamation could be changed, extended or repealed at any time.

More resources available for Pleasant Hill homeowners affected by storm

Pleasant Hill was hit by an EF2 tornado that touched down at 8:50 p.m. and traveled 7.7 miles with peak winds of 125 mph. It lasted until 9:02 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The Pleasant Hill tornado left at least 18 homes with severe damage and many homes with minor to moderate damage. There was one non-life-threatening injury reported.

Residents clean up debris in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, after multiple tornadoes ripped across the state Friday evening.

Gov. Kim Reynolds included Polk County in a disaster proclamation following the storms, which included dozens of tornadoes across Nebraska and Iowa. It allows more state resources for recovery from the severe weather, including the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Disaster Case Advocacy Program.

The assistance grant program offers grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level. The funds can be used for home or car repairs, to replace clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

The advocacy program provides guidance and referrals to resources for those in need, with no income requirements. More information is available at iowacommunityaction.org.

Clean up continues in Pleasant Hill, including cemetery

Crews have so far focused on cleaning up tree and vegetation debris, according to information provided by the city, and have hauled away more than 1,600 cubic yards of material.

There will be multiple sweeps in the coming days and weeks through impacted areas to allow residents time to get debris to the right-of-way for pick-up. Residents are asked to separate vegetation debris from other types of debris to help speed-up collection.

Residents clean up debris in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, after multiple tornadoes ripped across the state Friday evening.

Trees and headstones in Oakwood Cemetery, off Oakwood Drive in Pleasant Hill, also were damaged in the storm. Once the cemetery is cleared of debris, the staff arborist will evaluate the trees in the area to try and save as many as possible.

"Oakwood Cemetery is dear to us, so we are using an abundance of caution when it comes to its recovery," the city said in a Facebook post.

The city will share further resources for those with loved ones buried in the cemetery in the coming weeks. Those who would like to help with the cemetery's recovery can donate to the Disaster Recovery Fund through the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.

Pleasant Hill Elementary had light damage from the April 26 storms, including debris that flew in after the front door blew open, tree debris around campus and a soccer goal that ended up in the street. Crews took care of most of the damage in time for school on Monday morning, according to Des Moines Public Schools spokesperson Phil Roeder.

At least 10 students or families had damage to their homes. Community services have been on site, including the "Spud Bus" that offered free vegetables for families.

People who need or are willing to provide assistance in Pleasant Hill should call 211.

