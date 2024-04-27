Plea deal offered to Lima woman charged with burglary

Apr. 26—LIMA — A proposed plea deal was placed on the record by Allen County prosecutors Friday in the case of a Lima woman charged with illegally entering the home of another.

Breanna Shurelds has until the close of business on May 17 to accept a plea deal that calls for her to plead guilty to an amended count of burglary, a second-degree felony.

Shurelds, 25, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in February on charges of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree, and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

The charges allege that Shurelds on or about March 6 entered an occupied structure without permission and attempted or threatened to inflict physical harm on another.

In exchange for a guilty plea the state would dismiss the remaining count of the indictment and would make no recommendation at the time of sentencing, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Thines.

A jury trial in the case is scheduled for May 28.