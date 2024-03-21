Player’s mother sentenced for stealing money from metro-east girls softball organization

The former treasurer of a metro-east girls softball organization will serve two years of probation for stealing more than $64,000 from its bank accounts and spending the money on phone bills, clothing, spa visits and car washes.

Heather Sullivan, 39, of Roodhouse, also must pay full restitution to Esprit Metro Fastpitch Softball, plus fines and fees, by order of Associate Judge Ronald Slemer, who presided over her sentencing hearing Thursday at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville.

Slemer accepted a sentencing agreement between the defense and prosecution, including the requirement that Sullivan pay $30,000 on Thursday, according to her attorney, Jeremy Sackett.

“In making its decision, the court noted her lack of criminal history, and the pre-sentencing investigation was favorable to her,” he said. “So she was eligible for probation.”

Sullivan, whose daughter played on one of the softball teams, had pleaded guilty to one count of theft over $10,000 and under $100,000, a Class 2 felony, on Dec. 8, 2023. Slemer dismissed a second count of theft per a plea agreement with the state’s attorney’s office.

On Thursday, Sackett said Sullivan expressed remorse during the pre-sentencing investigation, stating, “I wish to take everything back and regret everything that happened during that time.”

At the December hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Buettner asked that Sullivan be sentenced to five years in prison, with a requirement that she serve at least 50%. Sackett asked for probation.

Six coaches and parents dressed in black-and-yellow Esprit team clothing attended the December hearing. At that time, President Lindsay Doolittle said organization representatives planned to read victim-impact statements at Sullivan’s sentencing hearing.

However, that didn’t happen on Thursday.

“We have been in contact with the organization, and they’re happy with the resolution,” said Brian Brueggemann, spokesman for the state’s attorney’s office. “They were primarily looking to replace the lost funds.”

Doolittle couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

In December, Doolittle stated in an email that the theft had forced the organization to make changes.

“We have to do a lot more fundraising than we used to,” she wrote. “We’ve had to take opportunities away from the girls as far as how many tournaments they can play and where we can travel to and equipment and things that we used to be able to provide very easily.”

Esprit sponsors 11 teams with players from Edwardsville, Troy, Alton, Breese, Lebanon, Granite City, O’Fallon, Bethalto, Jerseyville and other southwestern Illinois communities, as well as some from Missouri.

Sullivan served as the organization’s treasurer from August 2021 to March 2022, according to police reports.

Today, Esprit teams hold most of their practices in Troy, but Glen Carbon police investigated the Sullivan case because the organization had maintained a post office box from its early days of being based in the village. At that time, it was known as the Glen-Ed Sliders.

Sullivan and her daughter were involved with the organization for about a year and a half before Sullivan volunteered to replace outgoing treasurer Scott Weber, according to police reports.

The police investigation started on March 23, 2022, when former Esprit coaches Kelly Hobbs and Scott Griffith, a past president, went to the Glen Carbon police station to report that a large amount of money was missing from the organization’s two bank accounts.

“Kelly and Scott stated that at a recent meeting Heather was unable to produce a bank statement to report on their accounts which lead to suspicion by some members,” Officer Shaun Benyr wrote in one of the reports.

“With that, Scott and Kelly checked with the institution which maintains their 2 accounts, Busey Bank (checking/savings), and discovered a total amount missing of $64,204.22.”

The state’s attorney’s office charged Sullivan with two counts of felony theft on Oct. 27, 2022. She turned herself in the following day in Greene County, where Roodhouse is located. Associate Judge Janet Heflin had set bail at $80,000. Sullivan was released after paying the required 10%.

Police listed as evidence records subpoenaed from Amazon, Walmart (and Sam’s Club), AT&T and the clothing store Maurices for purchases charged to a debit card linked to Esprit bank accounts; bank statements; and posts on Sullivan’s Facebook page.

Sullivan allegedly spent $2,329 for clothing and shoes at Maurices. AT&T payments ranged from $64.00 to $790.25.

“I asked Kelly and Scott if there could be another reason for the expenditures by Heather and they stated there was none,” officer Benyr wrote.

“This was reinforced by the Facebook posts showing, for example, a ‘Girl’s Day!’ at Spavia Spa in Springfield Illinois on 1-29-22, then referencing the team bank statement for that day (clearing the bank on 2-2-22) showing ‘Spavia’ $89.00. On the bank statement I also noted one item for a ‘car wash’ and asked if the team had a vehicle, however they do not.”

Esprit’s written policy on use of its checkbook and debit card provided that money be spent only on softball equipment, uniforms, tournaments, practice facilities, scrimmages, leagues and team-bonding events.