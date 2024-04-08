Planned power outage expected to affect around 1,000 Summit Co. residents

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Summit County said a planned power outage on Wednesday, April 10, will impact around 1,000 people in the Silver Creek and Tollgate areas between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

According to an online post from the county, after some poles were relocated and installed along Mammoth Drive, Rocky Mountain Power is scheduled to transfer power to the new power lines. The company estimates that the process will take about 10 hours.

READ NEXT: PETA hosts Utah protest against Idaho’s Yellowstone Bear World at ‘Baby Animal Days’ event

Summit County said a planned power outage on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, will impact around 1,000 people in the Silver Creek and Tollgate areas between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Courtesy: Summit County)

Summit County said a planned power outage on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, will impact around 1,000 people in the Silver Creek and Tollgate areas between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Courtesy: Summit County)

With the exception of East Creek Ranch HOA, the county said the following neighborhoods will be affected:

All residents of Summit County Service Area 3 — including constituents and businesses.

All of Tollgate.

All of Red Hawk.

The county has asked residents to spread the word about the scheduled 10-hour power outage, especially to residents who may need special assistance.

To check with Rocky Mountain Power on the status of an outage, residents can text STAT to 759677. To report an outage to Rocky Mountain Power, customers can text OUT to 759677.

For those with “electricity-dependent medical needs” — such as breathing machines, home oxygen, home dialysis or a power wheelchair — Rocky Mountain Power said to call the company at 1-888-221-7070.

Those with medical needs that depend on electricity are also urged to make backup plans with their medical providers, in addition to calling Rocky Mountain Power or using an online form to inform the power company about the situation.

How to prepare for a power outage

Whether the outage is planned or not, Rocky Mountain Power offers some guidelines and tips to prepare for a power outage.

Safety and preparedness resources have been compiled by Rocky Mountain Power and can be found online.

Some items that Rocky Mountain Power suggests to keep in an emergency kit are listed below:

Water Have one gallon per person, per day

Non-perishable food For both people and pets

First aid kit and essential medications

Copies of important family documents

Cash

Blankets

Rocky Mountain Power’s comprehensive emergency preparedness list is available online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.