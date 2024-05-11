Plane crashes near Cecilia High, no injuries reported
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – A crashed plane was seen off Main Highway.
VIDEO: Disruption at Abbeville church ends with person in custody
A witness sent in video and images of a plane crash off Main Highway, near Cecilia High. The witness says the plane appears to have had two people on board, including the pilot, but there doesn’t seem to be any injuries.
We are waiting to hear back from law enforcement for details on the incident. New information will be added as it becomes available.
