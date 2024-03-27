Plan in place to restore, study Lackawanna County dam sediment

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A plan has been put into place to restore and study the water in the Dunmore Number Seven Dam after sediment had been found.

Due to the sediment in the dam, officials decided not to stock the river with trout for the upcoming season.

Pennsylvania American Water says it’s saddened by the discharge of sediment in Roaring Brook and intends to work with the Fish and Boat Commission, Lackawanna County Conservation District, and other stakeholders to fix the problem.

Pennsylvania american water plans to study, potential fixes for the dam.

In order to investigate the conditions of the dam, officials have called on the help of scientists who plan on studying the physical stream characterization, and in-stream water quality monitoring.

