Plan approved in University of Dayton’s effort to make campus more sustainable

The University of Dayton is moving on to the next step of obtaining electricity through a more sustainable method.

On March 20, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved a sustainable electricity plan involving UD, Tallgrass Dayton Community Power, LLC, and AES Ohio.

The project aims to provide electricity to the campus through sustainable waste heat recovery by 2025.

According to a PUCO finding, the project will help make the university’s campus more sustainable and “promote education, research, and student involvement as a leading institution in sustainability.”

In a joint statement, UD officials, AES Ohio, and Tallgrass said they are eager to bring an “innovative, sustainable energy solution to the University.”

The statement said the university has been looking into a long-term sustainable power deal to decrease the price of energy for more than 5 years.

“The project is expected to offset 100% of the University of Dayton’s electricity consumption and reduce its total carbon footprint by 71%,” the joint statement read.

UD, AES Ohio, and Tallgrass will negotiate and finalize a purchase agreement consistent with the PUCO order.

The university will then present the agreement to the board of trustees for approval.

If approved, “Tallgrass will own and operate a waste heat recovery system connected to an existing natural gas compression site alongside a major interstate natural gas pipeline,” the statement read.

Exhaust stacks of gas turbines typically release heat into the atmosphere, but this system will grab the heat and convert it into electricity.

AES Ohio will then purchase the electricity and use it to carry the electric load at the university.

The plan is expected to be in action at the end of 2025.

We will continue to follow this story.