Pizzeria worker is punched and second victim is stabbed while intervening, PA cops say

An 18-year-old has been arrested and a 16-year-old remains at large following an attack inside a Pennsylvania pizzeria, authorities said.

The two suspects entered the Delizia Pizza in New Britain together on Sunday, April 14, and the 16-year-old “started an argument with an employee,” according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

He is then accused of walking behind the counter and punching the worker in the face.

The worker pushed the 16-year-old to the ground, and then the 18-year-old pulled a knife, police said. A second person — who WPVI reported was a customer inside the restaurant — then tried to intervene.

The bystander attempted to hold back the 18-year-old, but he was stabbed in the arm, according to police.

“The (worker) has a black eye,” Delizia Pizza owner Salvio LoPiccolo told WPVI. “And I feel bad for the customer. He tried to help and got involved. I feel bad.”

Police said the 18-year-old turned himself in Monday, April 15. He was charged with aggravated assault, terrorist threats, possession of an instrument involved in a crime, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Officers are searching for the 16-year-old. Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Bucks police at 215-345-4143.

“Kids are crazy today, man,” LoPiccolo told WPVI. “I don’t know. I feel bad for what happened to my guy and the customer, but what can I do?”

New Britain is about a 40-mile drive north of Philadelphia.

