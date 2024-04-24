Pittsburgh’s Riverview Park earns national certification as arboretum

This month, Riverview Park became the third city-owned park to become a nationally certified arboretum by the ArbNET Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum.

This accreditation means that Riverview Park has maintained nationally recognized standards of professional practices important for arboreta and botanic gardens, according to a news release.

Exciting news comes to Pittsburgh's Riverview Park! This Northside landmark has been named a Level I Arboretum, joining the ranks of Mellon Park and Westinghouse Park.



Click here to learn more about what this designation means for Riverview Park: https://t.co/gHw5GauCES pic.twitter.com/HaCcRXWTOS — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) April 23, 2024

“We know the positive impact having healthy trees have on our neighborhoods, residents’ health and the environment. It’s an honor to have the hard work of the men and women who make this possible be recognized with this accreditation, said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The City of Pittsburgh has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA for the past 19 years.

