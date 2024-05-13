Pittsburgh man wanted for allegedly dumping large amount of drugs while fleeing traffic stop

A Pittsburgh man is wanted for allegedly dumping a large amount of drugs on the road while fleeing a traffic stop near Harrisburg.

At around 10:40 p.m. on May 7, state police tried to stop a car driven by Taj Aaron Lesane, 35, for a registration violation in Dauphin County. He allegedly fled and was seen dumping a large amount of suspected meth onto an exit ramp of Route 22. The drugs were seized by state police.

Lesane got away. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

