Pittsburgh-area high schools ranked highly in U.S. News & World Report best Pa. high school list

Several Pittsburgh-area high schools earned honors in U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Pennsylvania High Schools.

U.S. News said it considered six indicators of school quality which computed an overall score reflective of each school’s performance to determine the list. Top schools were those where students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math, reading and science state tests, earned qualifying scores on an array of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions.

Out of 740 public high schools in the commonwealth, Pittsburgh-area schools appeared all over the map, including two in the top 10 and seven in the top 20.

The following Pittsburgh-area schools made the top 200:

8: Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 (Pittsburgh) (score: 97.66)

9: Upper St. Clair High School (Upper St. Clair) (score: 97.59)

11: Peters Township High School (Peters Township) (score: 97.15)

12: Pine-Richland High School (Gibsonia) (score: 97.09)

17: Fox Chapel Area High School (O’Hara Township) (score: 95.76)

18: Mars Area High School (Mars) (score: 95.75)

19: Mt. Lebanon High School (Mt. Lebanon) (score: 95.53)

23: South Fayette Township High School (McDonald) (score: 95.17)

24: Hampton High School (Allison Park) (score: 94.87)

25: North Allegheny High School (Wexford) (score: 94.43)

28: West Allegheny Senior High School (Imperial) (score: 94.26)

35: Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy (Pittsburgh) (score: 93.83)

40: Thomas Jefferson High School (Jefferson Hills) (score: 92.89)

45: Quaker Valley High School (Leetsdale) (score: 92.29)

46: Penn Trafford High School (Harrison City) (score: 92.2)

54: Norwin Senior High School (North Huntingdon) (score: 91.32)

60: Franklin Regional Senior High School (Murrysville) (score: 90.61)

70: Pittsburgh Allderdice High School (Pittsburgh) (score: 89.15)

78: Freeport Area Senior High School (Freeport) (score: 87.47)

79: Beaver Area Senior High School (Beaver) (score: 87.32)

80: Moon High School (Moon Township) (score: 87.24)

85: Reynolds Junior/Senior High School (Greenville) (score: 86.19)

88: Keystone Oaks High School (Mt. Lebanon) (score: 85.66)

93: Deer Lakes High School (Cheswick) (score: 85.3)

98: Kiski Area High School (Vandergrift) (score: 84.76)

100: Hempfield Area Senior High School (Greensburg) (score: 84.58)

101: Chartiers-Houston Junior/Senior High School (Houston) (score: 84.53)

103: Bentworth Senior High School (Bentleyville) (score: 84.25)

106: Clarion-Limestone Area Junior/Senior High School (Strattanville) (score: 83.84)

107: Shenango High School (New Castle) (score: 83.8)

109: Riverview High School (Oakmont) (score: 83.49)

114: Bethel Park High School (Bethel Park) (score: 82.91)

117: Apollo-Ridge High School (Spring Church) (score: 82.67)

121: Laurel Junior/Senior High School (New Castle) (score: 82.38)

131: Grove City Area High School (Grove City) (score: 81.38)

138: Seneca Valley High School (Harmony) (score: 80.37)

141: Lincoln Junior/Senior High School (Ellwood City) (score: 80.21)

145: Chartiers Valley High School (Bridgeville) (score: 79.65)

147: Avonworth High School (Ohio Township) (score: 79.51)

148: North Hills High School (Ross Township) (score: 79.26)

152: Mercer Area Senior High School (Mercer) (score: 78.47)

159: Pittsburgh Obama 6-12 (Pittsburgh) (score: 77.85)

163: Greater Latrobe High School (Latrobe) (score: 77.69)

169: Canon-McMillan High School (Canonsburg) (score: 76.97)

170: West Shamokin Junior/Senior High School (Rural Valley) (score: 76.81)

171: Slippery Rock Area High School (Slippery Rock) (score: 76.54)

172: Donegal Senior High School (Mount Joy) (score: 76.35)

174: Brentwood Senior High School (Brentwood) (score: 75.64)

176: Neshannock Junior/Senior High School (New Castle) (score: 75.59)

177: Montour High School (McKees Rocks) (score: 75.57)

178: Sharpsville Area Senior High School (Sharpsville) (score: 75.56)

182: Burrell High School (Lower Burrell) (score: 74.49)

183: Hickory High School (Hermitage) (score: 74.47)

185: Carlynton Junior/Senior High School (Carnegie) (score: 74.35)

189: Central Valley High School (Monaca) (score: 74)

191: McGuffey High School (Claysville) (score: 73.61)

