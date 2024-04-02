Pioneer Center honors 11 community leaders at annual awards banquet
ROSS COUNTY – The Pioneer Center recently honored 11 community leaders and advocates at its annual awards banquet. Recipients included local business owners, employees, community partners and individuals with developmental disabilities.
“There is no better way to celebrate the end of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month,” said Superintendent of the Pioneer Center, Amy Beeler in a news release.“Those honored go above and beyond to make Ross County a more inclusive and accepting community for all."
State Representative, Mark Johnson, and South East District Director, Kelli Johnson, were on hand to award each recipient with accommodations from Senator JD Vance and the Ohio House of Representatives. Attendees also enjoyed a powerful speech from Hunter Robinson, who is the first person with a developmental disability to serve on the Ross County Board of DD.
Recipients included:
Clark Alexander Business Award – YMCA of Ross County
Distinguished Student Achievement Award – Nijerous Simmons, Pioneer School Student and Carson McCloskey, Student at Huntington Local Schools
Distinguished Adult Achievement Awards – Peggy Exline and Mark Watrous
Barnhart Caregiver Award – Crystal Arledge
Service & Support Administrator of the Year – Tiffany Steiner, Ross County Board of DD
Provider Recognition Award – Caleb Uhrig
Stauffer Maddox Inclusion Award – Emily Ewing, Ewing Pediatric Therapy
Special Recognition Award – Chris Hiles, Ross County Special Olympics
Marriott Achievement Award – Dan Riddle, Huntington Local Schools
The Pioneer Center, otherwise known as Ross County Board of DD (RCBDD), exists for the purpose of improving the quality of life for citizens who have a developmental disability. RCBDD is committed to providing quality services that give individuals and their families choices that enhance community participation and achieve a life of increasing capabilities.
This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: 11 community leaders honored by Pioneer Center