Pioneer Center honors 11 community leaders at annual awards banquet

ROSS COUNTY – The Pioneer Center recently honored 11 community leaders and advocates at its annual awards banquet. Recipients included local business owners, employees, community partners and individuals with developmental disabilities.

Marriott Achievement Award Winner, Dan Riddle, poses with presenters Rick Marriott and Craig Kerns.

“There is no better way to celebrate the end of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month,” said Superintendent of the Pioneer Center, Amy Beeler in a news release.“Those honored go above and beyond to make Ross County a more inclusive and accepting community for all."

State Representative, Mark Johnson, and South East District Director, Kelli Johnson, were on hand to award each recipient with accommodations from Senator JD Vance and the Ohio House of Representatives. Attendees also enjoyed a powerful speech from Hunter Robinson, who is the first person with a developmental disability to serve on the Ross County Board of DD.

Ross County Board of DD Board Member, Hunter Robinson, gives a powerful speech at the Pioneer Center’s Annual Awards Banquet.

Recipients included:

Clark Alexander Business Award – YMCA of Ross County

Distinguished Student Achievement Award – Nijerous Simmons, Pioneer School Student and Carson McCloskey, Student at Huntington Local Schools

Distinguished Adult Achievement Awards – Peggy Exline and Mark Watrous

Barnhart Caregiver Award – Crystal Arledge

Service & Support Administrator of the Year – Tiffany Steiner, Ross County Board of DD

Provider Recognition Award – Caleb Uhrig

Stauffer Maddox Inclusion Award – Emily Ewing, Ewing Pediatric Therapy

Special Recognition Award – Chris Hiles, Ross County Special Olympics

Marriott Achievement Award – Dan Riddle, Huntington Local Schools

The Pioneer Center, otherwise known as Ross County Board of DD (RCBDD), exists for the purpose of improving the quality of life for citizens who have a developmental disability. RCBDD is committed to providing quality services that give individuals and their families choices that enhance community participation and achieve a life of increasing capabilities.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: 11 community leaders honored by Pioneer Center