Pinpoint Weather Forecast: April 19, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We may experience a few thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada this Friday evening.

Please be aware of the strong northwest wind gusts that are expected in the Mojave Desert Slopes until early Saturday morning. It may be windy, so please secure any loose items. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain above seasonal values from today through Monday. It appears that Monday will be particularly warm, with temperatures expected to exceed 90°. However, starting on Tuesday, we can anticipate a cooling trend that will continue until Thursday. Please be prepared for a decrease in temperatures during that time. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.

