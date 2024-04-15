Pink shoe found at kidnapping scene leads to body of missing mom of four, AL cops say

A pink shoe left behind at a bloody crash scene helped investigators identify a mom of four as the victim of a deadly kidnapping, according to Alabama authorities.

The next day, 40-year-old Nakita Chantryce Davidson was found dead in her car, and a man she dated is now charged, Birmingham police said.

Police received a call about a two-vehicle crash at around 2 a.m. April 11, according to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department.

When they arrived on the scene, no one was there, and one of the vehicles was missing, Sgt. LaQuitta Wade said.

Investigators said they found signs of a struggle: blood and a pink shoe, which led them to believe one of the people had been assaulted and kidnapped.

A photo of the shoe was the key to identifying the missing person as Davidson, Wade said.

“Once we received that information and we were able to put out a picture of the shoe, the family arrived within 10 minutes,” Wade told WVTM.

Investigators believed the incident was domestic and said Davidson had been kidnapped by 37-year-old Cedric Robertson, who Davidson had dated “at some point.”

Robertson is accused of shooting Davidson, putting her in her own SUV and driving away with her, according to police.

“Nakita Davidson is believed to be in extreme danger,” Birmingham police said.

As investigators rushed to find Robertson and Davidson, they came across Davidson’s SUV in the wooded area of a dead-end road, police said. She was dead inside the car.

A few hours later, authorities found Robertson and took him into custody on charges of capital murder, kidnapping and failure to appear, Jefferson County records show.

“It’s a very, very sad situation. It’s a sad day,” Wade told WVTM after the discovery of Davidson’s body.

Family and friends shared photos of Davidson, who also went by Kita, mourning the mother’s loss.

Davidon’s brother called her death “a senseless act of violence leaving four children without their mother.”

Those who knew her called her “outgoing and free spirited” and said she had their backs through it all.

“A pain nobody will ever feel,” a family member wrote on Facebook. “You got me so lost.”

Robertson’s attorney information is not available in jail records. He is being held without bond.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

