Oklahomans will be able to see the "pink moon" on Tuesday when the moon is full, marking another sky-viewing event this year after the April solar eclipse.

Here's everything to know about the pink moon.

What is the 'pink moon'?

The pink moon is also known as the first full moon of the spring.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the term "pink moon" doesn't actually have to do with the color of the full moon. Instead, it corresponds with the blooms of the creeping phlox or moss phlox, a North American wildflower.

When to see the 'pink moon' in Oklahoma

On Tuesday, the full moon will reach its peak illumination at 6:49 p.m., according to the Farmer's Almanac.

The almanac suggests finding an open area to watch the moon rise above the horizon. That's when it'll appear its biggest and display a golden hue.

In Oklahoma, the moon will rise at 7:13 p.m., according to the Farmer's Almanac.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What is the 'pink moon'? When is the 'pink moon' in Oklahoma?