There is a 'pink' moon on the horizon. Here's when the April full moon is and how it got the name

It's not a bad moon, but a "pink" moon a-risin' this week.

April's full moon may be called a "pink" moon, but don't expect it to have a Barbie pink glow to it. The name comes because a certain flower that is widespread across North America that blooms around this time every year. The moon should be "its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it glides overhead," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

After the April 8 eclipse, the full moon might not have the same dazzle to it, but it makes for a pretty evening. Here's a look at just how April became the pink moon and when you can expect more full moons in the months to come.

When is the April full moon?

The next full moon is on April 23, according to Space.com.

This full moon should reach peak illumination around 7:49 p.m. ET.

Will Louisville residents be able to see the full moon?

While the full moon is expected to reach its peak around 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, cloud coverage may prevent people in the Louisville area from seeing it.

As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service predicts about 85-95% cloud coverage in the region.

Why is it called the Pink moon?

April's full moon is also known as the Pink moon, which comes from the bloom of the ground phlox, a pink flower common in North America, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Where can I get the best view of the full moon?

Looking for the best view? Get away from the city lights to get the best view of this spring moon.

An open area with little to no light pollution will offer you the best view as the moon rises just above the horizon.

What are the name's of the full moons?

Each full moon has its own name. Here in North America we take the names for the full moons from Native Americans.

In the 1930s the Maine Farmers' Almanac began publishing Native American names for full moons, according to NASA. Here's a look at when other full moons are expected to happen in 2024, according to NASA:

May 23, Flower Moon

June 21, Strawberry Moon

July 21, Buck Moon

Aug. 19, Sturgeon Moon

Sept. 17, Harvest Moon

Oct. 17, Hunter's Moon

Nov. 15, Beaver Moon

Dec. 15, Cold Moon

Will the full moon affect the Lyrids meteor shower?

The Lyrids meteor shower hit its peak in the late evening of April 21 into April 22, but there is still time to catch the celestial light show that goes on until April 29.

The Lyrids meteor shower can produce a number of meteors including some fireballs. The full moon could make it difficult thought for viewers to catch a glimpse of the rest of this medium strength shower, but you could still catch some.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is the next full moon? April's 'pink' moon is almost here