Pineville Police: Ball woman dies after being hit by car on U.S. 165

A Ball woman died early Friday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 165, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Heather Lynn Basco, 36, died at the scene of the wreck around 12:12 a.m., reads a news release.

Basco was "walking in the middle of the roadway" outside the city limits of Ball, wearing dark clothing, when a driver hit her. The driver remained at the scene, it reads.

"At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing," it reads.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Woman killed while walking on highway identified as Heather Basco, 36