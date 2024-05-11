Pima County parents indicted on first-degree murder charges in death of son with disabilities

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that a couple had been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse in connection with the 2022 death of their 8-year-old son in southern Arizona.

Parents Joshua Aaron Butcher, 32, and Mercedes Moreno Caho, 29, were formally accused in May of first-degree murder and four counts of felony child abuse in their son’s death, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies initially responded to the 8-year-old’s death at a local hospital on Aug. 12, 2022.

Upon arriving, the deputies noticed that the child’s death had taken place under “suspicious circumstances,” and homicide detectives began to investigate, the news release stated. Detectives later discovered that the 8-year-old died from blunt force trauma to his upper body and head, according to officials.

The child had multiple conditions, including autism, scoliosis, and rheumatoid arthritis, as outlined in an expired GoFundMe fundraiser created by Caho, his caretaker. The fundraiser was reportedly intended to cover her son’s funeral services and cremation, and it generated nearly $2,200.

“My son was a warrior till his last breaths,” the caption stated.

Butcher and Caho's indictment follows closely on the heels of another case involving a woman and her boyfriend, who were recently arrested in connection with the death of her 11-year-old son last November at a Tucson residence, as reported by the Tucson Police Department. The couple in that case has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse regarding the child's death. Police said the child had various health conditions and relied on the couple for care.

