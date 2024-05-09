Tucson mom, boyfriend facing murder charges in her 11-year-old son's death

A Tucson mother and her boyfriend were arrested earlier this month in the death of the woman's son.

Ariel Lea Horn, 33, and Charles Jackson McClellan Jr., 29, were charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in the November 2023 death of Horn's 11-year-old son, according to Tucson police.

The boy was pronounced dead by first responders after police were called to a home about an unresponsive child in the area of East Limberlost Drive and North First Avenue, according to Tucson police.

Child abuse unit detectives investigated the home and found the child suffered from multiple medical conditions and was completely dependent on his guardians, police said. The boy lived with his mother, her boyfriend and three siblings, police noted.

An autopsy report determined the boy was found with "extensive" lesions throughout his lower body and had developed sepsis, according to police. The sores on the boy's body were due to not receiving proper medical attention and due to neglect by his mother and her boyfriend, according to police. Detectives found "extensive" fentanyl use was taking place at the home, police said.

Horn and McClellan were taken into custody on May 1, according to police. As of Wednesday, Horn and McClellan were each being held on a $1 million bond, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson mom, boyfriend facing murder charges in boy's death