Pilot sexually abused teen student in-flight, feds say. ‘Hope I’m not grooming you’

A Michigan pilot and former high school teacher is going to prison after a text to the wrong number revealed his sexual abuse of a 15-year-old flight student, federal officials say.

Rex Phelps, 72, of Harrison Township, is accused of having abusive sexual contact with a child — a teenage girl he was giving flight lessons to — and was sentenced March 18 by a federal judge, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Phelps allegedly abused the girl over the course of several weeks during January and February 2023, according to court documents.

Phelps, who was previously a high school teacher, met the teen at “an aviation event” at Ray Community Airport, which is roughly a 40-mile drive northeast of Detroit, documents said.

“This meeting led to (the victim’s) family allowing their daughter to learn about aviation from Mr. Phelps,” according to documents.

The situation came to light after Phelps accidentally sent a sexually charged text message intended for the teen to “another member of his aviation group,” documents read, adding that there were “several pictures” included in the text.

“One of the pictures was a screen capture of a text conversation between Phelps and (the teen),” according to the documents. “Phelps had sent (the teen) a picture of a male and female lying on a bed kissing and stated ‘Shortly after the shower….. without that top. Maybe more.’”

That member of the aviation group then contacted police, documents said. The girl’s parents were also made aware of the alleged abuse.

Investigators learned Phelps kissed the girl for the first time on Jan. 14 after they flew together to Frankenmuth. He continued to be physical with her from that point on, grabbing her breasts on several occasions, or putting his hand on her thigh and moving it “higher each time they flew together.”

He told her “she was almost 16 and she would be old enough for them to have sex,” according to officials.

Investigators said Phelps repeatedly told the teen, “I hope I’m not grooming you.”

She referred to Phelps as “a soulmate,” documents said, though when confronted by the girl’s parents, he initially denied any abuse. Her father was able to recover some deleted texts from her phone, in which she and Phelps “discussed their feelings” while he also reminded her to “stick to the story” and keep the abuse a secret.

Eventually, the girl “confided in her father,” and police took Phelps into custody, documents said. During an interview with investigators, Phelps admitted to most of what the girl told her father.

On Oct. 26, Phelps pleaded guilty to the charge of abusive sexual contact with a child, according to the Department of Justice.

Phelps has taken “full responsibility for the behavior that resulted in his indictment,” his attorney, Samuel Bennett, told McClatchy News via email.

“Over his 35+ years teaching high school, Mr. Phelps never once had a complaint against him. He was well respected in his district and has made an incredible impact in so many students’ lives,” Bennett said. “Unfortunately, this has now tarred his once impeccable reputation. He is forever ashamed of his actions and how they have impacted the people around him.”

Phelps received a sentence of two years in prison, “the maximum sentence permitted by law,” the DOJ said.

Pregnant inmate suffers miscarriage, rapes and attacks as guards watched, TX suit says

Texas town’s mayor, school board president both accused of trafficking coke, feds say

Child in wheelchair spends school day with broken legs when no one helps, lawsuit says

Cocaine ‘infused’ skates lead to drug bust at home in Wisconsin, cops say