First picture of pilot who died after plane crash at Britain’s largest aviation museum

Simon Riggs, a tech entrepreneur from Ampthill, Bedfordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene

A father-of-three who died when his plane crashed at Britain’s largest aviation museum has been named by his family.

Simon Riggs, a tech entrepreneur from Ampthill, Bedfordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday afternoon after the crash at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire.

He is survived by his wife of six years, Karen, three adult children and three adult step-children.

His step-son, Sam Holdstock-Marshall, paid tribute on social media, saying he lived “his life to the fullest”.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m sharing this news,” he wrote. “Yesterday afternoon Simon Riggs passed away. A much loved husband, father and friend.

“Having recently stepped down from working life, Simon continued to live his life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed.”

In a statement, IWM Duxford said: “We are sad to report that the pilot, a man in his 50s from the Bedfordshire area, did not survive the crash.

“Despite the best efforts of medical crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Cambridgeshire Police have informed next of kin, who attended the scene of the accident.”

Wreckage of a red and white aircraft was visible to visitors at the museum - Cambs News/Bav Media

Flight data shows the Cirrus SR-22 had been circling the airfield, which is home to scores of privately owned planes, for 19 minutes before coming into land.

A video filmed by an eyewitness appears to show the red and white plane then banking to the left and almost rotating upside down before colliding with the ground.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), which deployed inspectors to the crash site on Tuesday, are now conducting an investigation.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews all rushed to the scene on Tuesday after the crash.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue attended the crash on Tuesday - Cambs News/Bav Media

Witnesses said firefighters performed CPR on a person close to the wreckage and that a body bag was seen in the vicinity.

The colour of the plane’s crashed fuselage and a partly visible registration on it match a privately owned Cirrus SR-22 Turbo that is registered at Duxford in Mr and Mrs Riggs’s names.

A party of schoolchildren on a visit to the museum is believed to have witnessed the crash.

Kate Moore, 62, was at Duxford with her husband when the plane crashed.

She said: “While we were outside, we heard a bang and turned to see plumes of smoke. We were a long way away and many others there hadn’t an idea anything had occurred. I only saw the crash post-impact.

“It’s all a rather tragic end to a joyful day seeing the Hurricane and other planes flying after their winter maintenance.”

IWM Duxford is Britain’s largest aviation museum and features runways and exhibition buildings containing hundreds of aircraft.

It closed early on Tuesday and is not due to reopen until Good Friday.

