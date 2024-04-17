Pilot who died in single-engine plane crash was 20-year-old Purdue student

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue student Alexander Foss was the pilot who died in the April 11 plane crash in northwestern Tippecanoe County, according to Coroner Carrie Costello.

DNA from Foss matched DNA from his family members.

Foss, 20, from Minnesota, was last seen around 8 p.m. at the airport, according to a representative of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, who said last week that this was the time the plane left the airport.

About 3:30 p.m. Friday, the single-engine plane belonging to Purdue Aviation was reported missing.

Deputies found the plane late Friday afternoon in a farm field east of Otterbein. It crashed west of U.S. 231 between Tippecanoe County Roads 600 North and 750 North.

Foss' body was extricated from the wreckage Saturday morning, according to Costello's comments over the weekend. The plane also was removed from the ground Saturday morning by investigators.

The plane crash currently is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, the sheriff's office and the coroner's office.

Reach Ron Wilkins or at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue student was pilot killed in plane crash near West Lafayette