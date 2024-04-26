Pictured: Joe Biden ‘uses team of walkers to hide shuffling gait’ to Marine One

Joe Biden, pictured exiting Marine One in Washington DC, is claimed to be using a team of 'walkers' to disguise his shuffling gait - Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Joe Biden is using a team of “walkers” around him to disguise his shuffling gait from photographers, it has been claimed.

The US president, 81, has begun walking across the White House lawn surrounded by a group of aides when boarding Marine One, his helicopter.

Traditionally, presidents approach the helicopter alone to give photographers a clearer shot but Mr Biden’s team became concerned that footage of him walking alone emphasised his shuffling gait and could worsen concerns about his age, Axios reported.

They said that walking slowly across the grass alone made Mr Biden look older.

The team has reportedly tasked a team of advisers also travelling with Mr Biden to walk alongside him for the Marine One shot, obscuring Mr Biden’s legs.

They include Bruce Reed and Annie Tomasini, his deputy chiefs of staff, and his close adviser Mike Donilon.

Mr Biden himself has told aides he would prefer a “less formal” walking style in photographs, after his doctor revealed he had “spinal arthritis” and “mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet” that made his gait stiffer.

The president walks towards Marine One, his helicopter, surrounded by staff in Washington DC - Evan Vucci/AP

The change was made earlier this month and Mr Biden has been seen walking with advisers nine in 10 times since April 16.

It comes after Mr Biden’s team suggested he wear “maximum stability” shoes to stop him from falling over.

A poll by NBC News on Thursday found that Mr Biden’s age and mental capacity was voters’ top concern about his candidacy in this year’s presidential election.

The president’s team has carefully stage-managed his appearances to avoid him tripping over, including by changing the stairs he uses to board Air Force One.

Mr Biden reportedly does physical therapy and stretching most days in an attempt to keep him nimble during the punishing schedule of the campaign trial.

The president has also begun to address his age proactively in speeches and political adverts, telling voters in one recent video: “I’m not a young guy – that’s no secret.”

He is fond of arguing that his advanced years make him a better politician because he remembers threats to democracy throughout the 20th century.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.