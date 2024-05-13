Picture of lost, injured child is fake, Garden City police say

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The picture of a child with injuries to his face is making the rounds on social media, especially in Garden City and southwest Kansas public groups. But police say it is a fake post.

The Garden City Police Department warns about a fake post making the rounds on social media on May 13, 2024. (Photo courtesy Garden City Police Department)

The post claims a little boy, approximately 2 years old, was found in Garden City an hour ago. It says the boy is at the police station, but police have no idea where he lives. The message asks people to share the post, presumably so that others will see and possibly recognize the child in the picture.

The Garden City Police Department took to social media to say the post is fake.

“We have no reports of this claim! Posts like this are usually from fake or hacked accounts and are used to target those sharing or interacting with it in an effort to steal information or push a scam.”

The GCPD post says that if a case were real, they would ask for help on an official social media site or website.

“If we ever have a found or missing child or elderly person or ask for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a crime, you will hear it directly from us, not a random person on a ‘Buy, Sell, Trade’ site.”

Police say if you see something suspicious on any social media marketplace, report it as spam or fraud through that platform. You can also contact the police to see if the post is true.

