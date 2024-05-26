PICS: Historic church burns in Liberty Wells, 2 rescued from balcony

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A historic church scheduled for demolition in the Liberty Wells neighborhood burned down Sunday morning with two persons being rescued from a balcony.

Responders were on the scene around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, May 26 at the Wells Ward Chapel, at the intersection of E. Hollywood Ave. and S. 500 East. The chapel is a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints structure that has been out of use since 2020.

















The four-alarm fire saw three ladder trucks and 12 engines, according to Salt Lake City Fire Dept.

Batallion Chief Ryan Miller. Immediately upon arriving on the scene, crews found two people on an outdoor balcony and then rescued them. Miller said it is currently unknown who those people were or how they were related to the fire.

Miller said it took crews about two hours to knock the fire under control. As of noon, the condition of the building has not allowed investigators safe entry to be able to determine the fire’s cause. Once they’re safely able to investigate, the building will be demolished. Miller said the chapel had already been condemned and was scheduled for demolition in the coming weeks.

“We’re making a transition out of the winter months and into the summer months, things are going to start drying out,” said Miller. “Fires like this can start a lot easier and once they start easier, they’ll move a lot faster.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.