Pickup truck and SUV collide on SC road leaving one person dead and more hurt, cops say

One person was killed Monday night and two others were injured when an SUV and pickup truck crashed head-on, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 9:25 p.m. in Orangeburg County, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

A 2021 Toyota SUV was driving west on Binnicker Bridge Road and crossed left of the center line and crashed into an eastbound 2006 GMC pickup, according to Ridgeway.

The pickup driver and a passenger, both from Pelion, were taken to a hospital in Orangeburg, while the SUV driver was airlifted by helicopter to Prisma Health Richland hospital in Columbia, Ridgeway said.

The pickup driver died at the hospital, according to Ridgeway.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pickup driver.

Further information on the conditions of the pickup passenger and the SUV driver was not available.

There was no word if anyone involved in the wreck was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the SUV to veer into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 281 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least seven people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 36 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.