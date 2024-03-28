Pickup involved in fatal Parks Highway collision had been reported for 'dangerous driver,' Wasilla police say

Mar. 28—PALMER — Wasilla police say a "dangerous driver" in a pickup was reported Wednesday just before the truck collided with oncoming traffic on the Parks Highway, killing a 63-year-old woman.

The pickup's driver was identified by police Thursday as 29-year-old Steven Brodigan of Wasilla. Brodigan had not been charged with any crime as of Thursday.

Wasilla resident Norma Kincaid died of injuries suffered in the collision, police said.

Emergency dispatchers fielded a 911 call reporting a dangerous driver in a full-sized black pickup traveling north toward Wasilla at about 8 a.m., according to an update Thursday from the Wasilla Police Department. As officers and Alaska State Troopers responded to the area "to intercept the vehicle," numerous callers began reporting the collision on a busy section of the highway near Alpine Street, police said.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicated that Brodigan's truck "crossed through the continuous turn lane on the Parks Highway and hit an SUV traveling in the inside southbound lane head-on," the update said. Kincaid was the driver of the SUV.

Brodigan and Kincaid were transported to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, police said. Kincaid was pronounced dead as a result of the accident, they said. Brodigan was transferred to an Anchorage hospital for additional care.

A third vehicle involved, a sedan, was heavily damaged but the driver was released from the scene without significant injuries, police said.

An investigation continues.