Pickleball and a 'destination playground' on way as Shawnee County Family Park work starts

Shovelful of dirt by shovelful, Shawnee County residents are closer to engaging with their new family park.

Shawnee County leaders and Topeka Pickleball Association leaders gathered to break ground for the park, with its destination playground for older play, 16 pickleball courts and a shelter house. The park will be at the corner of S.W. 21st and Urish Road.

Tim Laurent, director of parks and recreation, said the park has been a long time in planning.

A rendering of the new Shawnee County Family Park shows what the first phase will look like with 16 pickleball courts, a destination playground and bathrooms.

"We're very excited to be out here and see this dirt work being done and the process being started," Laurent said. "For this area of Topeka specifically, it's going to add not only the pickleball courts but a destination playground that really, not only the folks here will want to use, but people all over Topeka and Shawnee County will want to come visit.

"It should take the pressure off of some our other locations."

Family park has been planned for a long time

Efforts to begin crafting the park began in late July 2020 after Shawnee County commissioners hosted the first public engagement phase for the planning of the park. Public feedback was requested in October 2020 for the park's potential concept.

Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays talks about the lengthy process of getting to the point of breaking ground on Family Park during Wednesday's ceremony.

Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays, who serves District 3 where the park is located, said they've been planning the park for a long time and he's excited to finally see it happening.

"I think that people need to understand it's more than just pickleball," Mays said. "This is going to be a park for everyone. It's going to have a really nice playground for kids. We'll have the pool, obviously. We're going to have hopefully some trails, off-leash dog area at some point. So it really will be a destination park for everyone in Shawnee County to play and have a good time."

MCP Group crews began grading the land where the new Family Park will be located at 2201 S.W. Urish Road Wednesday morning.

Jerry Lammers, president of the Topeka Pickleball Association, said Wednesday was a red-letter day for the association.

"This has been in the works and discussions for five years and now it's finally coming to fruition," Lammers said. "Pickleball itself is exploding. There are so many people that are now playing, we have over 1,000 names on our email list of people who have taken lessons and started playing."

Jerry Lammers, president of the Topeka Pickleball Association, talks about how excited he is for more courts to go in to Family Park during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

When will the Shawnee County Family Park be completed?

An exact grand opening date for the family park hasn't been set.

"Weather will play a big role as we're starting to enter spring," Laurent told The Capital-Journal, "and we'll have some rainy season here coming up, but our goal is to have it substantially completed in August."

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation director Tim Laurent gives the background how the Family Park came to be during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

In November, county commissioners approved a down payment for playground equipment. Pat Tolin, of MCP Group, said the project is within its $4 million budget. Costs are budgeted at $3,857,694.

