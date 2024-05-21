Pickens County GOP to host debate among District 3 Congressional candidates

Pickens County Republican Party will host a debate among Republican primary candidates vying for South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District on Thursday.

The debate will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Pickens County Performing Arts Center, located at 314 W. Main St.

After seven terms, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan decided against seeking re-election and opening up the seat. Here are the seven candidates vying for the Republican nomination:

Sheri Biggs

Kevin Bishop

Mark Burns

Franky Franco

Phil Healy

Stewart O. Jones

Elspeth Snow Murday

The primary election will be held on June 11, with early voting beginning on May 28. Two Democrats, Bryon L. Best and Frances Guldner, will be on the Democratic ballot.

