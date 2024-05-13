SC's primary is in less than a month, here are the candidates and what to know about voting
In less than a month, South Carolina voters will cast ballots for congressional, state, and county seats in the June 11 primary.
South Carolina is an open primary state, meaning registered voters can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries but cannot vote in both. The deadline to register to vote in the primary passed on May 12, but you can still register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election. To register to vote, South Carolina residents can visit the South Carolina Election Commission's website to register online.
Here’s what to know about the primary.
Who’s on the ballot?
Below is a list of contested primary races only. Many candidates will then face a candidate from an opposing party candidate in the November election.
U.S. House of Representatives District 3
U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan, a Republican representing District 3 which encompasses Greenville and Anderson, announced in January that he would not seek re-election after serving seven terms.
Republicans Sheri Biggs, Kevin Bishop, Mark Burns, Franky Franco, Phil Healy, Stewart O. Jones, and Elspeth Snow Murday will compete to be the Republican nominee on the ballot. Bryon L. Best and Frances Guldner are the Democratic candidates.
U.S. House of Representatives District 4
Incumbent William Timmons, Republican
Adam Morgan, Republican
State Senate, District 6
Ben Carper, Republican
Jason Elliott, Republican
Dan Nickles, Republican
State Senate District 7
Incumbent Karl Allen, Democrat
Michelle Goodwin Calwile, Democrat
State Senate District 11
Sevi Alvarez, Democrat
Angela L. Geter, Democrat
State Senate District 12
Hope Blackley, Republican
Lee Bright, Republican
Skip Davenport, Republican
Roger Allen Nutt, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 5
Incumbent Neal Collins, Republican
Brandy Tarleton, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 6
Incumbent April Cromer, Republican
Kyle White, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 7
Incumbent Jay West, Republican
Lee Gilreath, Republican
State House of Representatives District 8
Incumbent Don Chapman, Republican
Sherry Hodges, Republican
State House of Representatives District 9
Rick Bradshaw, Republican
James Galyean, Republican
Blake Sanders, Republican
State House of Representatives District 10
Incumbent Thomas Beach, Republican
Pam Anthony, Republican
State House of Representatives District 17
Incumbent Mike Burns, Republican
Tom Bates, Republican
State House of Representatives District 18
Incumbent Alan Morgan, Republican
Tramaine Booker, Republican
State House of Representatives District 19
Incumbent Patrick Haddon, Republican
Nate Marcionette, Republican
State House of Representatives District 20
Sarah Curran, Republican
Stephen Frank, Republican
State House of Representatives District 22
Stan Tzouvelekas, Republican
Paul Wickensimer, Republican
State House of Representatives District 24
Incumbent Bruce Bannister, Republican
Bill Coleman, Republican
State House of Representatives District 25
Incumbent Wendell Jones, Democrat
Bruce Wilson, Democrat
State House of Representatives District 28
Chris Huff, Republican
Allen Kellett, Republican
Troy Prosser, Republican
Daniel Rumfelt, Republican
Kerri Smith, Republican
State House of Representatives District 33
Incumbent Travis A. Moore, Republican
Bill DeVore, Republican
State House of Representatives District 34
Sarita Edgerton, Republican
JoAnne L. LaBounty, Republican
Henry Ross, Republican
State House of Representatives District 35
Incumbent Bill Chumley, Republican
Kevin Dunn, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 36
Incumbent Rob Harris, Republican
Adam Crisp, Republican
State House of Representatives District 38
Incumbent Josiah Magnuson, Republican
Jason Shamis, Republican
Solicitor Circuit 10
Michah Black, Republican
Beth Blundy, Republican
Danny Fulmer, Republican
Greenville County Sherriff
Incumbent Hobart Lewis, Republican
Mike Fortner, Republican
Spartanburg County Sherriff
Incumbent Chuck Wright, Republican
Nick Duncan, Republican
Greenville County Clerk of Court
Mary Garrett, Republican
Jay Gresham, Republican
Greenville County Coroner
Dale Arterburn, Republican
Mike Ellis, Republican
Anderson County Coroner
James Hayes, Republican
Greg L. Shore, Republican
Spartanburg County Council District 1
Incumbent Mo Abusaft, Democrat
Ricky Fields Jr, Democrat
Mike Fowler, Democrat
Spartanburg County Council District 3
Incumbent David Britt, Republican
Bryan Alverson, Republican
Spartanburg County Council District 4
Incumbent Justin McCorkle, Republican
Grant DeShields, Republican
Frank Tiller, Republican
Anderson County Council District 4
Incumbent Brett Sanders, Republican
Dave Shalaby, Republican
Anderson County Council District 5
Tommy Dunn, Republican
Robert McCurry, Republican
Greenville County District 18
Incumbent Michael Barnes, Republican
Kelly Long, Republican
Greenville County Council District 20
Incumbent Steve Shaw, Republican
Ken Matesevac, Republican
Alex Reynolds, Republican
Greenville County Council District 21
Incumbent Chris Harrison, Republican
Curt McGahhey, Republican
Greenville County Council District 22
Frank Farmer, Republican
Ethan Jedziniak, Republican
Jay Rogers, Republican
Nia Thomas, Republican
Greenville County Council District 24
Incumbent Liz Seman, Republican
John Langville, Constitution Party
Greenville County Council District 25
Incumbent Ennis Fant, Democrat
Patrick Prince, Democrat
Derrick Quarles, Democrat
Lisa Sweeney, Democrat
Greenville County District 27
Incumbent Butch Kirven, Republican
Garey Collins, Republican
How do I know what district I'm in?
You can find out what district you live in on South Carolina's Statehouse website.
Important dates to know for the primary
May 28: Early voting for primaries begins. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 31: Deadline for voters to apply for an absentee ballot for primaries.
June 7: Deadline to vote early in person for primaries.
June 11: Statewide primaries
What do I need to bring to the polls?
To vote in South Carolina, you need to bring your photo identification, which could be your South Carolina driver's license, SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card, SC Voter Registration Card with Photo, a federal military ID or a U.S. passport.
How do I find my polling location?
You can find your polling location by visiting SC Votes here.
Savannah Moss covers Greenville County politics and growth/development. Reach her at smoss@gannett.com or follow her on X @Savmoss.
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Get ready to head to the polls: What to know about SC's June primary