SC's primary is in less than a month, here are the candidates and what to know about voting

In less than a month, South Carolina voters will cast ballots for congressional, state, and county seats in the June 11 primary.

South Carolina is an open primary state, meaning registered voters can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries but cannot vote in both. The deadline to register to vote in the primary passed on May 12, but you can still register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election. To register to vote, South Carolina residents can visit the South Carolina Election Commission's website to register online.

Here’s what to know about the primary.

Who’s on the ballot?

Below is a list of contested primary races only. Many candidates will then face a candidate from an opposing party candidate in the November election.

U.S. House of Representatives District 3

U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan, a Republican representing District 3 which encompasses Greenville and Anderson, announced in January that he would not seek re-election after serving seven terms.

Republicans Sheri Biggs, Kevin Bishop, Mark Burns, Franky Franco, Phil Healy, Stewart O. Jones, and Elspeth Snow Murday will compete to be the Republican nominee on the ballot. Bryon L. Best and Frances Guldner are the Democratic candidates.

U.S. House of Representatives District 4

Incumbent William Timmons, Republican

Adam Morgan, Republican

State Senate, District 6

Ben Carper, Republican

Jason Elliott, Republican

Dan Nickles, Republican

State Senate District 7

Incumbent Karl Allen, Democrat

Michelle Goodwin Calwile, Democrat

State Senate District 11

Sevi Alvarez, Democrat

Angela L. Geter, Democrat

State Senate District 12

Hope Blackley, Republican

Lee Bright, Republican

Skip Davenport, Republican

Roger Allen Nutt, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 5

Incumbent Neal Collins, Republican

Brandy Tarleton, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 6

Incumbent April Cromer, Republican

Kyle White, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 7

Incumbent Jay West, Republican

Lee Gilreath, Republican

State House of Representatives District 8

Incumbent Don Chapman, Republican

Sherry Hodges, Republican

State House of Representatives District 9

Rick Bradshaw, Republican

James Galyean, Republican

Blake Sanders, Republican

State House of Representatives District 10

Incumbent Thomas Beach, Republican

Pam Anthony, Republican

State House of Representatives District 17

Incumbent Mike Burns, Republican

Tom Bates, Republican

State House of Representatives District 18

Incumbent Alan Morgan, Republican

Tramaine Booker, Republican

State House of Representatives District 19

Incumbent Patrick Haddon, Republican

Nate Marcionette, Republican

State House of Representatives District 20

Sarah Curran, Republican

Stephen Frank, Republican

State House of Representatives District 22

Stan Tzouvelekas, Republican

Paul Wickensimer, Republican

State House of Representatives District 24

Incumbent Bruce Bannister, Republican

Bill Coleman, Republican

State House of Representatives District 25

Incumbent Wendell Jones, Democrat

Bruce Wilson, Democrat

State House of Representatives District 28

Chris Huff, Republican

Allen Kellett, Republican

Troy Prosser, Republican

Daniel Rumfelt, Republican

Kerri Smith, Republican

State House of Representatives District 33

Incumbent Travis A. Moore, Republican

Bill DeVore, Republican

State House of Representatives District 34

Sarita Edgerton, Republican

JoAnne L. LaBounty, Republican

Henry Ross, Republican

State House of Representatives District 35

Incumbent Bill Chumley, Republican

Kevin Dunn, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 36

Incumbent Rob Harris, Republican

Adam Crisp, Republican

State House of Representatives District 38

Incumbent Josiah Magnuson, Republican

Jason Shamis, Republican

Solicitor Circuit 10

Michah Black, Republican

Beth Blundy, Republican

Danny Fulmer, Republican

Greenville County Sherriff

Incumbent Hobart Lewis, Republican

Mike Fortner, Republican

Spartanburg County Sherriff

Incumbent Chuck Wright, Republican

Nick Duncan, Republican

Greenville County Clerk of Court

Mary Garrett, Republican

Jay Gresham, Republican

Greenville County Coroner

Dale Arterburn, Republican

Mike Ellis, Republican

Anderson County Coroner

James Hayes, Republican

Greg L. Shore, Republican

Spartanburg County Council District 1

Incumbent Mo Abusaft, Democrat

Ricky Fields Jr, Democrat

Mike Fowler, Democrat

Spartanburg County Council District 3

Incumbent David Britt, Republican

Bryan Alverson, Republican

Spartanburg County Council District 4

Incumbent Justin McCorkle, Republican

Grant DeShields, Republican

Frank Tiller, Republican

Anderson County Council District 4

Incumbent Brett Sanders, Republican

Dave Shalaby, Republican

Anderson County Council District 5

Tommy Dunn, Republican

Robert McCurry, Republican

Greenville County District 18

Incumbent Michael Barnes, Republican

Kelly Long, Republican

Greenville County Council District 20

Incumbent Steve Shaw, Republican

Ken Matesevac, Republican

Alex Reynolds, Republican

Greenville County Council District 21

Incumbent Chris Harrison, Republican

Curt McGahhey, Republican

Greenville County Council District 22

Frank Farmer, Republican

Ethan Jedziniak, Republican

Jay Rogers, Republican

Nia Thomas, Republican

Greenville County Council District 24

Incumbent Liz Seman, Republican

John Langville, Constitution Party

Greenville County Council District 25

Incumbent Ennis Fant, Democrat

Patrick Prince, Democrat

Derrick Quarles, Democrat

Lisa Sweeney, Democrat

Greenville County District 27

Incumbent Butch Kirven, Republican

Garey Collins, Republican

How do I know what district I'm in?

You can find out what district you live in on South Carolina's Statehouse website.

Important dates to know for the primary

May 28: Early voting for primaries begins. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 31: Deadline for voters to apply for an absentee ballot for primaries.

June 7: Deadline to vote early in person for primaries.

June 11: Statewide primaries

What do I need to bring to the polls?

To vote in South Carolina, you need to bring your photo identification, which could be your South Carolina driver's license, SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card, SC Voter Registration Card with Photo, a federal military ID or a U.S. passport.

How do I find my polling location?

You can find your polling location by visiting SC Votes here.

Savannah Moss covers Greenville County politics and growth/development. Reach her at smoss@gannett.com or follow her on X @Savmoss.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Get ready to head to the polls: What to know about SC's June primary