Photos and videos show the destruction and power of Florence

While Florence is, as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, now "just" a tropical storm, it has still ripped the Carolina coast with heavy winds and record-breaking rainfall, causing widespread damage for humans and wildlife alike.
Photos and videos from around the region, and particularly North Carolina, showed the power that Florence contained as it came ashore, leading to rescues across the area.
RIGHT NOW: New York City's Urban Search and Rescue team is in River Bend, North Carolina helping the Rhems Volunteer Fire Department evacuate and rescue people during Hurricane Florence. pic.twitter.com/dMPq8l52oA
— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) September 14, 2018
Wildlife also found itself directly affected by Florence's floodwaters, including these deer seen swimming through neck-deep water.
And dolphins were spotted closer than usual to shore near in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Nearly three feet of rain has fallen on portions of North Carolina, a reported record for the state for rainfall from a single storm.
Meanwhile, in South Carolina, at least one gator seemed to be cool with the outer bands of wind and rain that whipped the Myrtle Beach area.
The effects of Florence won't be fading anytime soon, either, as current forecasts have upwards of 15-to-20 additional inches of rain possible for areas of North and South Carolina will Florence's remnants will linger for the next 48 to 72 hours.