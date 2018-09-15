Photos and videos show the destruction and power of Florence

While Florence is, as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, now "just" a tropical storm, it has still ripped the Carolina coast with heavy winds and record-breaking rainfall, causing widespread damage for humans and wildlife alike.

Photos and videos from around the region, and particularly North Carolina, showed the power that Florence contained as it came ashore, leading to rescues across the area.

Residents of New Bern, NC and their dog are rescued from rising floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence.

Image: Getty Images

Rescues were underway even as Florence's heavy rains and winds continued to batter the region.

Image: Getty Images

RIGHT NOW: New York City's Urban Search and Rescue team is in River Bend, North Carolina helping the Rhems Volunteer Fire Department evacuate and rescue people during Hurricane Florence. pic.twitter.com/dMPq8l52oA — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) September 14, 2018

Wildlife also found itself directly affected by Florence's floodwaters, including these deer seen swimming through neck-deep water.

And dolphins were spotted closer than usual to shore near in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Nearly three feet of rain has fallen on portions of North Carolina, a reported record for the state for rainfall from a single storm.

Heavy rains and storm surge created destructive flooding of several feet throughout the Carolina coast.

Image: Getty Images

Boats are stacked up on each other in a marina as a result from Florence in New Bern, North Carolina.