PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across Greater New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Severe weather swept across our area Thursday night. More is expected as we continue into Friday and Saturday.

Dozens of Greater New Orleans schools close after severe weather event

People trapped on France Road amid severe weather on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: New Orleans Fire Department)

People trapped on France Road amid severe weather on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: New Orleans Fire Department)

People trapped on France Road amid severe weather on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: New Orleans Fire Department)

People trapped on France Road amid severe weather on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: New Orleans Fire Department)

People trapped on France Road amid severe weather on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: New Orleans Fire Department)

People trapped on France Road amid severe weather on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: New Orleans Fire Department)

Downed lines across Highway 90 in St. Charles Parish following severe weather on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: St. Charles Parish)

A downed tree in St. Tammany Parish following severe weather on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish)

A downed tree in St. Tammany Parish following severe weather on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish)

A downed tree in St. Tammany Parish following severe weather on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish)

Lighting in Metairie on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: Rick Erbach)

Lighting in Metairie on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: Rick Erbach)

Stay with WGNO News as we bring you the latest on severe weather in the area.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.