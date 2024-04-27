Photos: Roads flood across Denver metro area

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro area is getting hit with a wintry mix of snow and rain this weekend. Roads were slushy in the morning and with the continued rain Saturday, some roads were flooded by the afternoon.

Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the soggy conditions. Rain is expected to persist through the day and start to taper off in the evening, with some lingering isolated showers into Sunday.

Some roads across the state were closed due to the conditions, meanwhile, cars in other areas could be seen wading through water on the entrance to the freeway Saturday.

FOX31 gathered some photos from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera near an on-ramp to Interstate 25 near 23rd Avenue.

FOX31 gathered some photos from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera near an on-ramp to Interstate 25 near 23rd Avenue where many vehicles could be seen wading through water flooding the entrance to the freeway. (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Eventually, a plow blocked traffic on one side of the on-ramp where water appeared to be deeper.

The Erie Police Department was reminding drivers to avoid flooded roads as driving in standing water is “extremely dangerous.”

The Erie Police Department was reminding drivers to avoid flooded roads as driving in standing water is “extremely dangerous.” (Erie Police Department)

Monday will be a different story with plenty of sunshine and highs nearing 70 degrees in the Denver weather forecast.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.