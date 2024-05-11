PHOTOS: Rare solar storm brings northern lights to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — While Southern California was not initially forecast to get much of a view of Friday’s northern lights display, a few lucky residents of San Diego’s mountain communities did end up getting a glimpse of the spectacle.

The rare aurora event lit up parts of the nighttime sky with gorgeous colors — from pinks and purples to greens and yellows — in places away from coastal cloud cover, like Mount Laguna, Julian and along the inland segments of Interstate 8.

Those who were able to spot it snapped a few pictures of the lights, enhancing the colors that were seen in the sky. National Weather Service – San Diego confirmed their authenticity to FOX 5/KUSI Saturday afternoon.

Views of the northern lights from around the US

The display was brought on by the strongest solar storm to hit the Earth since 2005, dazzling spectators while sowing fears among power operators of possible electrical current interruptions. In San Diego, no interference with the power grid was reported.

Images of the northern lights seen on Friday from San Diego County can be found below.

View of the northern lights from Mount Laguna in San Diego County on May 10, 2024. (Courtesy of Justin Buchinsky)

View of the northern lights from Mount Laguna in San Diego County on May 10, 2024. (Courtesy of Justin Buchinsky)

View of the northern lights from Mount Laguna in San Diego County on May 10, 2024. (Courtesy of Phillip Dykstra)

Areas unencumbered by coastal clouds may get a view of the northern lights again on Saturday, as the aurora forecast remains at a heightened level. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a G4 “severe” warning for the geomagnetic storm in place.

However, it NOAA says it still could again be raised to a G5 “extreme” impact during the overnight hours, as it was for last night’s display.

The Space Weather Prediction Center says the auroras could even continue into Sunday or early next week, depending on when the active sunspot cluster that drives the activity rotates away from the Earth — movement that could take days.

In San Diego, NWS said the northern lights should be strong enough to see with the naked eye Saturday, but it could be more faint than in other parts of the U.S.

The best bet to view the northern lights in the county would be to head out to the mountains or inland areas between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. For San Diegans that do make the trek out there, meteorologists suggest using a camera or a newer smartphone to enhance the color of the lights.

