PHOTOS: Northern Lights illuminate skies across Tennessee, Mississippi

courtesy Andrea Walley, Tiptonville TN

courtesy Carol Glover, Williston TN

courtesy Carol Glover, Williston TN

courtesy Savanna Watts, Potts Camp MS

courtesy Robert Duncan, Braden TN

courtesy Robert Duncan, Braden TN

courtesy Robert Duncan, Braden TN

courtesy Robert Duncan, Braden TN

courtesy Russell Newbill

courtesy Lindsey Patterson, Hornsby, TN

courtesy Lindsey Patterson, Hornsby, TN

courtesy Lindsey Patterson, Hornsby, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Northern Lights moved south Friday night, and residents around the News Channel 3 viewing area captured the aurora borealis in full glory.

The lights in the sky were the result of an unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth hitting earth this weekend, potentially disrupting power and communications.

Solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated.

Experts predicted the Northen Lights as far south as Alabama — and the lights delivered, with viewers in Byhalia, Mississippi, Fayette County, Tennessee and all over the area sending in photos of the dancing colors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.