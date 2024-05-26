PHOTOS: Giant Pacific octopus tentacles wash up on the Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon resident Ilyse Sheppard shared these photos of some large octopus tentacles that recently washed ashore on the Oregon Coast.

The gangly tentacles, which washed up on the beach in Brookings on May 21, initially caused people to speculate that they might have belonged to a giant squid. However, experts at the Seaside Aquarium told KOIN 6 News that the tentacles appear to be the remains of a giant Pacific octopus — a critter commonly found in Oregon’s coastal waters.

The remains of giant Pacific octopus tentacles seen in Brookings in May of 2024. (Photos courtesy of Ilyse Sheppard)









The Seaside Aquarium states that the giant Pacific octopus is the largest species of octopus in the world. Giant Pacific octopuses can have a 15 to 30-foot arm span and weigh more than 60 pounds. Giant Pacific octopus exhibits are on display at the Seaside Aquarium and the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

“The giant Pacific octopus is aptly named, with the largest one caught weighing in at nearly 600 pounds,” the Oregon Coast Aquarium website states. “… When visiting this exhibit, be patient and look carefully. This shy animal will often hide in the dark nooks and crannies of the underwater cave. You may have to flex your powers of observation to find it.”

