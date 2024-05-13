Photos: Cloudy evening makes for vibrant sunsets, rainbows in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — A cloudy, rainy Mother’s Day ended with a colorful sunset and rainbows across Colorado Sunday evening.
Friday, extreme geomagnetic conditions brought rare aurora borealis sightings to the Centennial State. And though clouds made it tricky to see the northern lights Saturday, the colorful skies didn’t stop there.
Showers were on and off in the Denver metro area Sunday, and luckily it wasn’t raining in some areas at sunset, making for vibrant orange clouds and some rainbows.
Views from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck:
View of the Front Range from Denver:
Rainbows in Denver, Fort Collins
Views of the Denver skyline
Chances for rain showers remain in the forecast for the metro area through Wednesday before warmer temperatures and sunshine return Thursday and through next weekend.
