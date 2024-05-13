Photos: Cloudy evening makes for vibrant sunsets, rainbows in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A cloudy, rainy Mother’s Day ended with a colorful sunset and rainbows across Colorado Sunday evening.

Friday, extreme geomagnetic conditions brought rare aurora borealis sightings to the Centennial State. And though clouds made it tricky to see the northern lights Saturday, the colorful skies didn’t stop there.

May 11-12 Colorado snow totals: This town got nearly 2 feet

Showers were on and off in the Denver metro area Sunday, and luckily it wasn’t raining in some areas at sunset, making for vibrant orange clouds and some rainbows.

Views from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck:

A stormy sunset is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

A stormy sunset is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

A rainbow is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

A stormy sunset is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

A stormy sunset is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

A stormy sunset is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

A stormy sunset is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

A stormy sunset is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

A stormy sunset is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

A stormy sunset is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

View of the Front Range from Denver:

A stormy sunset lit up the sky in Denver, Colorado on May 12, 2024. (Samantha Jarpe)

A stormy sunset lit up the sky in Denver, Colorado on May 12, 2024. (Samantha Jarpe)

Rainbows in Denver, Fort Collins

A rainbow is seen in Fort Collins, Colorado on May 12, 2024. (Photo: David Keicher)

Denver skyline seen at sunset on May 12, 2024.

A rainbow is seen from the FOX31/Channel 2 weather deck on May 12, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

Views of the Denver skyline

Denver skyline seen from Central Park at sunset on May 12, 2024.

Denver skyline seen from Central Park at sunset on May 12, 2024.

Denver skyline seen at sunset on May 12, 2024.

Denver skyline seen at sunset on May 12, 2024.

Denver skyline seen at sunset on May 12, 2024.

Denver skyline seen at sunset on May 12, 2024.

Chances for rain showers remain in the forecast for the metro area through Wednesday before warmer temperatures and sunshine return Thursday and through next weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.