PHOTOS: Aurora borealis lights up NWA and River Valley skies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans saw the skies illuminated with aurora borealis, or the northern lights, on Friday night and sent pictures into KNWA/FOX24.

NOAA’s Aurora Forecast says those who saw the northern lights on Friday evening will have a chance to watch them on Saturday night.

Aurora Borealis at the University of Arkansas (Courtesy: University of Arkansas on Facebook)

Here are some photos viewers sent in:

Northern Lights at Beaver Lake

(Courtesy: Robert Mancia)

(Courtesy: Robert Mancia)

(Courtesy: Robert Mancia)

Northern Lights in Pea Ridge

(Courtesy: Rachael Jantz)

(Courtesy: Rachel Tucker)

(Courtesy: Rachel Tucker)

Northern Lights in Hindsville

(Courtesy: Mikkayla Dunham)

(Courtesy: Mikkayla Dunham)

(Courtesy: Mikkayla Dunham)

Northern Lights in Combs

(Courtesy: Joseph Leal)

(Courtesy: Joseph Leal)

(Courtesy: Joseph Leal)

(Courtesy: Joseph Leal)

(Courtesy: Joseph Leal)

(Courtesy: Joseph Leal)

Northern Lights in Huntsville

(Courtesy: Tiffany Napier)

(Courtesy: Tiffany Napier)

(Courtesy: Tiffany Napier)

If you have photos of the northern lights, send them to news@knwa.com.

