PHOTOS: Aurora borealis lights up NWA and River Valley skies
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans saw the skies illuminated with aurora borealis, or the northern lights, on Friday night and sent pictures into KNWA/FOX24.
NOAA’s Aurora Forecast says those who saw the northern lights on Friday evening will have a chance to watch them on Saturday night.
Will Arkansas see the northern lights again tonight?
Here are some photos viewers sent in:
Northern Lights at Beaver Lake
Northern Lights in Pea Ridge
Views of the northern lights from around the US
Northern Lights in Hindsville
Northern Lights in Combs
Northern Lights in Huntsville
If you have photos of the northern lights, send them to news@knwa.com.
