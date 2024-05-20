PHOTOS: 5 injured in SUV, school bus crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were hurt after an SUV and school bus were involved in a crash Monday morning in Montgomery County.

The crash happened in the Fenton Street and Philadelphia Avenue area.

Crews from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue System responded to the crash where five adults were hurt. They all had non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

After the SUV and the school bus crashed into each other, the bus went 10 feet off the roadway into a community garden, damaging the surrounding fence. The SUV ran onto the median in the roadway.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

