Phoenix to pick new councilmember as 4 vie for seat, but not Quiñonez

Four candidates are asking Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the City Council to handpick them on Tuesday as the temporary replacement for Yassamin Ansari, who vacated her District 7 seat last month to run for Congress.

Carlos Galindo-Elvira, Gilbert Arvizu, former Phoenix Councilman Michael Nowakowski and Phoenix Planning Commissioner Lisa Perez submitted letters of interest and resumes to Phoenix City Clerk Denise Archibald by the 5 p.m. deadline Monday. The City Council will hear their five-minute pitches in alphabetical order at the 2:30 p.m. policy session on April 9.

The first candidate to be nominated and receive a majority vote by the eight council members, including the mayor, will be appointed and sworn in immediately. If no candidate can secure a majority, the council will reconvene the next day to settle the matter.

The appointee will serve until November, when the special election winner will take over until mid-April. Then, the regularly scheduled election winner will be sworn in for a four-year term.

District 7 includes roughly 200,000 residents in parts of downtown and the southwest areas of Laveen and Estrella Village.

The list of applicants puts to bed weeks of rumors that former state Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez was interested in the position. State law appears to forbid state legislators from seeking other public offices during their term, but Quiñonez's abrupt resignation last week raised questions about whether the council might appoint him anyway.

Speculation that Quiñonez was the mayor's preferred candidate lingered for weeks at City Hall, the state Legislature, among neighborhood groups and online.

City Attorney Julie Kriegh briefed the mayor and some council offices separately last week on the prospect of appointing a legislator. Kriegh pointed to state law and opinions Arizona's former governor and attorney general, Bruce Babbitt, according to Derrik Rochwalik, chief of staff to Councilmember Ann O'Brien.

The Arizona Constitution bars a member of the legislature from holding other public offices "during the term for which he shall have been elected or appointed."

In November 1977, Babbitt said the provision "on its face, clearly prohibits the taking of any other office or employment during the elective term, whether or not the legislator resigns."

The opinion was in response to a legislator who asked about resigning to accept an appointment by the governor, but Babbitt said the rationale also applied to those seeking local office in an opinion he wrote two weeks later.

Councilmember Kesha Hodge Washington said the briefing also reviewed the lack of Arizona case law precedent on the issue.

Tuesday's appointment stands to gain the advantage of incumbency and name recognition if that person plans to pursue the seat in the special and regular elections Nov. 5.

Galindo-Elvira, the former mayor of Hayden, a small town near Winkelman, wrote in his letter he would not run for the position in the upcoming regular election.

"I have no intention of seeking this appointment to launch or further a political career," he wrote. "The only campaign I'm interested in is helping the hard-working people of District 7."

Galindo-Elvira is, however, running for the special vacancy election, which bridges the gap between the appointee and the regular election winner.

Other candidates who have filed to run for the special election include Emilio Solís, Martyn Bridgeman, Nowakowski, and Perez.

Solís and Bridgeman plan to run for the special election in November but are not asking to be appointed to the seat.

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix to pick new councilmember as 4 vie for seat, but not Quiñonez