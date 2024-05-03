Phillips says he will bring transparency to Whitfield County government

May 3—Christian Phillips says he has the management and problem-solving skills to serve as a county commissioner. He is seeking the District 2 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. He faces incumbent Robby Staten in the May 21 Republican Party primary.

Dalton Daily Citizen: Why are you seeking office?

Phillips: In his response, Phillips said he wants "to bring transparency to the commissioner's office," and to stop any conflicts of interest that could "keep our elected officials from listening to their constituents."

DDC: What makes you the most qualified candidate?

Phillips: In my roles as a current business operator and a former corrections officer, I have gained the operational, management and critical problem-solving skills that are crucial for any commissioner. Not being tied into the "good ol' boy" politics of my county gives open ears to hear the needs and wants of my constituents and a clear vision for our future.

(Phillips said he operates a smoothie açaí company called Everbowl and formerly worked at the Silverdale Detention Center, now the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center, in Tennessee.)

DDC: What do you think will be the major challenges facing the county and the county government over the next four years and what should commissioners do to address those challenges?

Phillips: We have a lot of building developments coming in. We currently do not have the infrastructure that will make these sustainable growth, instead will drain our county funds, which will cause a hike in county taxes. As commissioner, I will work to balance the new development with the infrastructure needed to support it and protect our low property taxes.

Currently the county budget is full of wasteful spending. As commissioner, I will overhaul the budget and work to improve the way our taxes are spent by cutting funding to projects the residents rejected and prioritizing the critical infrastructure and services we all need.

DDC: What are your views regarding government transparency?

Phillips: In his response, Phillips said he is "convinced more transparency in government is needed." He said he thinks that elected officials have withheld information. He said he thinks the public should always have access to meetings, and officials should not make information difficult to obtain. He said, "I will be open to all my constituents and fight to bring back transparency to all aspects of our county government."

DDC: In just a few words, what else would you like to tell the community about your background, experience, education, qualifications or why a voter should vote for you?

Phillips: As a man who is honest almost to a fault (just ask my wife), I will work to bring transparency to the commissioner's office. I will listen to and resp ect the voice of my constituents. I will always put the county's needs first.