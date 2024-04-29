Pflugerville school board hires Quintin Shepherd of Victoria as its superintendent

The Pflugerville school board on Monday approved the hiring of Quintin Shepherd as its new superintendent.

Shepherd, who has led the Victoria school district since July 2018, was named the lone finalist for the Pflugerville position on April 4. State law requires districts to wait 21 days between naming its finalist and offering a job contract.

District officials said he has spent three decades in public education as a high school and elementary principal, and a music teacher, with previous leadership positions in Iowa and Illinois.

Quintin Shepherd

“Dr. Shepherd brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to education,” said Board President Renae Mitchell. “His leadership will undoubtedly enrich our school district and positively impact the lives of our students.”

When he was named the lone finalist, school board officials said Shepherd has a plan for a 100-day listening and learning tour that will include meeting with community members, parents, administration, campus leadership, teachers, staff and students.

More: Pflugerville selects Victoria Superintendent Quintin Shepherd as its lone finalist

“I'm deeply honored to lead such a dynamic and diverse community, and I approach this journey with an open heart and a dedicated mindset,” Shepherd said in a statement on Monday. “My 100-day plan, "Discovering Pflugerville," is more than just a roadmap; it's a commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and forward momentum. Through this plan, I aim to immerse myself in the warmth and richness of the Pflugerville ISD Pfamily."

The district had been looking for a new leader since November, when Doug Killian announced he was leaving for the 118,000-student Cypress-Fairbanks district outside Houston. Killian, who started in Cypress-Fairbanks in January, had led the Pflugerville school district since 2017.

In December, the school board appointed former Round Rock Superintendent Steve Flores to lead the Pflugerville district while it searched for a permanent leader.

Shepherd received his Doctor of Philosophy degree in educational administration and foundations from Illinois State University. He serves on the National Superintendent’s Association Governing Board, representing Texas as one of three superintendents. He has written two books that explore the transformational power of compassionate and innovative leadership in schools.

“By embracing the diverse perspectives within our community, we'll craft practices and programs that truly resonate with everyone involved,” Shepherd said. “This inclusive approach is vital as it cultivates a sense of belonging and ownership in our district's future together.”

Mitchell said the school board encourages teachers, staff, parents and students to introduce themselves, to offer support and to share their insights and the district's rich history with Shepherd to help the district move forward.

“We have every confidence that Dr. Shepherd will lead our school district with integrity, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to excellence,” Mitchell said. “Together, we will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our students, parents, staff and the community.”

Officials said Shepherd signed his employment contract immediately following the meeting Monday, with a start date of May 28. His salary was not immediately announced.

According to the Texas Education Agency, Killian made $313,566 during the 2022-23 school year. Shepherd made $281,667 at Victoria during the 2022-23 school year.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Pflugerville school board hires Quintin Shepherd as superintendent