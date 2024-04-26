Petland delivers help after recent storm damages rescue operation in Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG – Earlier this month, storms rolled across the Midwest, with heavy winds toppling trees, leaving damage and debris behind. One organization affected by the spring storms is Cabin Critters Rescue, LLC, located in Wheelersburg. Winds from one storm caused a large tree to fall on the Rescue’s brand-new addition, damaging outside kennels and destroying part of a brand-new roof.

The Rescue houses many dogs of all sizes and ages. Luckily, no animals nor humans were harmed, but the incident was a large and unexpected challenge and cost.

“We had just installed the new roof and were in desperate need,” said Catherine Delvalle, director of Cabin Critters Rescue, LLC. “Our board members and kennel workers started working fervently to help the animals in our care. The storm damage was devastating to us, and we needed help as soon as possible.”

That’s when Petland Ashland (KY) General Manager Kaylee Sturgill stepped in. Sturgill saw the plea for help on the Cabin Critters’ Facebook page. She immediately contacted Petland Corporate headquarters in Chillicothe, to find out how the company could help.

Sturgill worked to round up a sizable donation of pet supplies and local contractors were donating their time and labor to fix what the storm left behind. However, the shelter still needed to come up with $500 to cover its insurance deductible. To meet that need, Petland Charities stepped in with those funds, allowing Cabin Critters leadership to put this challenge behind them.

Petland Ashland employees present supplies and $500 from Petland Charities to Catherine Delvalle with Cabin Critters Rescue of Wheelersburg, OH. Courtesy: Petland, Inc.

“We’ve come to know Cabin Critters Rescue through its strong relationship with our team at Petland Ashland,” said Maria Smith, interim executive director of Petland Charities. “The rescue provides a much-needed service for homeless pets in our southern Ohio communities, and relies on donations and fundraisers to make improvements, such as its new roof. To learn the addition had been damaged in the storm, as an organization and a member of the local community, we wanted to provide what was most needed. Covering the cost related to the deductible was a way Petland Charities could make the most positive impact in that situation.”

“Our partnership with Petland has always been wonderful,” added Delvalle. “There have been times when we have needed items, and within one day, they have been donated by Petland. We were so grateful for those who stepped up and donated their time, energy, and supplies. It was amazing that Petland stepped in and not just donated supplies but met our financial need in repairing our kennels and roof,” said Delvalle.

In addition to cash and supplies donated, Devalle added, “Some of the (Petland Ashland) pet counselors - on their days off - come in to volunteer and help with cleanup. Petland has also helped with our adoption events, and they’ve been a real asset to us. Seeing how much they care has changed our perspective of Petland. We will always appreciate and enjoy working with them.”

To learn more about Petland’s commitment to local communities and Petland Charities, visit petland.com/cares.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Petland delivers help after recent storm damages rescue operation