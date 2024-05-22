Petersburg National Battlefield reopens two sites, Hopewell, Dinwiddie: Free admission

The Appomattox Plantation House at historic City Point in Hopewell, Virginia on May 21, 2024.

TRI-CITIES — On Friday, June 7, Petersburg National Battlefield will reopen the Appomattox Plantation House, part of Grant’s Headquarters at City Point in Hopewell, as well as Five Forks Visitor Center in Dinwiddie.

Until further notice, the hours of operation will be 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, except for 30 minutes to allow for a lunch break at noon. Park rangers will be available on site to provide information and highlight the powerful history of these places. City Point is at 1001 Pecan Avenue in Hopewell, and Five Forks Visitor Center is at 9840 Courthouse Road in Dinwiddie.

The Five Forks Visitor Center in Dinwiddie, Virginia reopens on June 7, 2024.

Access to all park trails and grounds remain open and accessible to the public daily from sunrise to sunset. The Eastern Front Visitor Center at 5001 Siege Road in Petersburg is open each day from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entrance to all areas of the park is free. Hours of operation are subject to change due to emergencies or unforeseen circumstances. For up-to-date information, visit nps.gov/pete or follow @PetersburgNPS on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

If you are interested in volunteering with visitor services at Petersburg National Battlefield, find current opportunities at volunteer.gov.

Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly, an award-winning columnist, is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index voted the 2022 Tri-Cities Best of the Best Social Media Personality. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on X and @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

