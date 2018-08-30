Pete Davidson Thinks He Was This Piece of Furniture in a Past Life

Pete Davidson hasn't been shy when it comes to sharing his feelings about his new living situation. The Saturday Night Live comedian has made it clear in multiple interviews that the apartment he now lives in with his new fiancée, Ariana Grande, very much still feels like hers. Recently, when being profiled by Variety, Davidson mentioned this again. "Welcome to Ariana’s house,” he joked, as he entered the 4,000-square-foot Chelsea apartment the singer reportedly purchased in June for $16 million. “I stock the fridge, clean the tables, do laundry occasionally.”

But that, apparently, isn't Davidson's only contribution to their love nest, which has yet to be fully furnished (it's still filled with unpacked boxes). “I got the lawn chairs,” Davidson said with a laugh. “I think I was a lawn chair in a past life.” The floor is also decorated with the comedian's vast sneaker collection, although he claims that he only wears "two of them."

Furniture, it seems, plays an important part in the couple's relationship, even if they don't have much of it yet, as Davidson proposed to Grande when they were in bed. “I didn’t want to do something corny,” he said. “We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope.”

