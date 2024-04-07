Petaluma PD issue 24 citations to ‘distracted drivers’ in 10 hours

(KRON) — On Friday, the Petaluma Police Department deployed three cop cars to conduct a distracted driving enforcement operation. Police said they issued over 20 citations in 10 hours.

Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Petaluma police made 49 traffic stops to find drivers distracted by a cell phone. Within those eight hours, police said they issued 24 citations to distracted drivers. According to police, 15 of those drivers were also issued speeding tickets.

This operation was part of an ongoing effort to educate drivers not to drive while distracted. Specifically, not to drive with a cell phone unless operating a “hands-free device,” police said.

April is nationally recognized as “Distracted Driving Awareness Month.” Petaluma police started their operation on Wednesday and will be continuing their “mobilization period” until April 10.

Police say 140 people were killed in California because of a distracted driver in 2021, a 27% increase from the previous year. “Nationally, 3522 lives were tragically taken because of distracted driving,” police said.

According to police, driving with a cellphone in your hand increases the risk of getting into a crash by three times.

Funding for the Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

On Friday, California OTS asked drivers to “put your phone down. Just drive.”

